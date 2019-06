Honeywell and the UAE’s Advanced Military Maintenance Repair Overhaul Center (AMMROC) have reached an agreement to jointly work on enhancing maintenance provision to the UAE Air Force fleet.

The US firm and AMMROC will focus on providing high standards of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services to the UAE Air Force, including offering enhanced MRO options for its fleet of more 100 aircraft.

AMMROC CFO and supply chain management acting head Ahmed Odeh said: “Providing a high standard and reliable repair and maintenance service is critical to our business and to the UAE Air Force.

“By enhancing our working relationship with Honeywell, a known market leader for avionics and mechanical systems on military aircraft, we can provide an unmatched maintenance service that improves aircraft performance and achieves even faster turnaround times.”



The long-term agreement covers the maintenance of all Honeywell components installed on the airforce’s aircraft fleet.



Honeywell Aerospace Middle East and Africa director Mosab Alkubaisy said: “This agreement starts a long-term collaboration between Honeywell and AMMROC that will see us work closely to ensure we provide the highest standard of maintenance and repair to the UAE’s key aircraft fleets.

“Honeywell has a renowned expertise in maintaining hardware and components, combining this with a word-class regional service provider will greatly enhance the overall maintenance provision.”

AMMROC is a joint venture between Emirates Defence Industries Company (EDIC), Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sikorsky Aerospace Services.

The firm provides support to the UAE Air Force’s fleet of Hawk aircraft.

Earlier this year, the company signed a memorandum of agreement with BAE Systems for mutual cooperation in projects to support the UAE Air Force and Air Defence.

The agreement also involves the transfer of BAE technology on the F-16 fighter.