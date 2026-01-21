Officials at the signing of the MoU. Credit: © General Atomics.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) and Calidus Aerospace are joining forces to explore joint production in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of the former’s MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) and Gambit Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed in this connection by GA-ASI president David R. Alexander and Calidus managing director and CEO Dr Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, during the UMEX and SimTEX 2026 event, held from 20 to 22 January 2026.

Calidus Aerospace is a defence and manufacturing company based in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement by the parties also covers cooperation in areas such as command and control systems and battle management platforms.

Under the terms of the MoU, GA-ASI alongside its sister company GA-Intelligence, and Calidus Aerospace will collaborate on programmes involving airframe manufacturing, final assembly, testing and checkout procedures.

It also covers flight operational test and acceptance processes.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

David R. Alexander said: “Working with partners within UAE helps us to connect with key experts and capabilities in the region. For General Atomics, this agreement underscores the shared commitment to long-term cooperation, technological innovation, and the advancement of our aircraft within the UAE.”

The collaboration marks General Atomics’ first manufacture of its aircraft in the Middle East, responding to regional and international demand for both the MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Gambit Collaborative Combat Aircraft.

Dr Khalifa Murad Alblooshi said: “This collaboration comes at a time of rapid growth in the sector both regionally and globally, drawing on the trusted expertise and manufacturing capabilities of both parties, opening the door to broader future partnerships in innovation, knowledge transfer, and expanded manufacturing, reinforcing our collective ambitions.”

In 2023, GA-ASI signed an agreement with EDGE at the Dubai Airshow to integrate EDGE smart weapons onto the MQ-9B SkyGuardian.

This marked the first instance of UAE-manufactured smart weapons being installed on a US uncrewed platform.

The announcement also follows GA-ASI’s commencement of construction on a new hangar at El Mirage Airfield in California on 14 January.

The site is planned to add nearly 85,000ft2 for housing and testing GA-ASI’s latest Remotely Piloted Aircraft models.