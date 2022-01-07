Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
January 7, 2022

French MoD’s DMAé awards SCCOA system support contract

The through-life support will be provided under the VASSCO programme.

SCCOA
SCCOA comprises over 700 complex systems such as air defence radars (pictured Giraffe AMB radar). Credit: Saab Australia/Flickr.

Thales has been awarded a contract to support the French Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) air command and control system’s (SCCOA) principal components.

Developed for airspace protection, the SCCOA comprises more than 700 complex systems that include control centres, air defence radars, ground-air communications, and information devices.

Installed at 125 sites across mainland France and overseas territories, these complex systems identify and destroy air threats and allow the French Armed Forces to effectively carry out missions.

Awarded by the MoD’s aeronautical maintenance directorate (DMAé), the ten-year contract will see the company offer performance-based logistics support sustainment for the system.

The company will also be responsible for providing a 360° view of crucial systems’ status and through-life support planning.

These services will be delivered in line with the requirements of the French armed forces.

In addition, Thales will manage and work together with around 15 firms and organisations, including CS Group and MoD’s military aircraft maintenance service (SIAé).

The companies are involved in delivering the logistics support for the SCOAA.

The contract is being delivered as part of the VASSCO programme, which is designed to address MoD’s existing and future technological challenges and increase the system’s operational availability.

Thales Land & Air Systems executive vice-president Christophe Salomon said: “We are delighted that the DMAé has renewed its confidence in Thales with this major award.

“We will assume the responsibilities of the VASSCO programme prime contractor for the next ten years and coordinate the entire ecosystem of government and industry partners and providers.

“VASSCO will guarantee higher performance of the components making up the French Armed Forces, which is a crucial part of France’s permanent air security presence.”

