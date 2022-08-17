French and German air assets undertake strategic force projection missions

Three French Rafale fighter aircraft during the deployment move to the Asia Pacific. Credit: French Air and Space Force/Nato Allied Air Command.

The French Air and Space Force has deployed its air assets to support a large-scale, long-range strategic force projection mission in the Asian-Pacific region.

The initial phase of this deployment, called Henri Brown, commenced on 10 August in France and concluded on 12 August in New Caledonia.

A French air task force undertook a force projection mission in nearly 72 hours.

The task force included two A400M transport aircraft, three Rafale fighters and two A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft.

The second phase will see the participation of an A330 MRTT and fighter jets in the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) exercise Pitch Black 2022, from 19 August to 8 September.

The third and last phase, called Pegase, will be held between 11 and 18 September.

During this phase, mixed forces, consisting of 170 personnel will depart from Darwin, Australia, and return to France after stopovers in Indonesia and Singapore to conduct air diplomacy missions.

Deployment directing officer major General Stéphane Groën said: “Our armed forces employ a high level of international cooperation to strengthen France’s ties and interoperability with our Allies and Partners worldwide; at the same time, we are committed to peace, security and principles of freedom of movement.”

Separately, the German Air Force deployed its six Eurofighters and supporting aircraft for a strategic force projection in the Indo-Pacific region, for the first time.

The aircraft will also undertake combined projects, including Pitch Black 2022, with Nato partner nations.

Apart from Eurofighters, Germany has also deployed around 250 soldiers, four A400M aircraft and three A330s MRTT to take part in this mission, called Rapid Pacific 2022.