The French Air Force (Armée de l’Air) has taken delivery of two KC-130J Super Hercules aerial refuellers from Lockheed Martin’s Aeronautics facility located in Marietta, Georgia.

France has received two C-130J-30 combat delivery airlifters. It has also received two KC-130J aerial refuelers through a foreign military sale with the US Government.

Lockheed Martin designed and developed the KC-130J multi-role tanker aircraft to replace the KC-130F/R/T aircraft.

France received the two C-130J-30 airlifters in 2017 and January 2018. It received the first KC-130J in September last year. They are all operated in conjunction with the country’s existing C-130H fleet.

Lockheed Martin Air Mobility and Maritime Missions vice-president and general manager Rod McLean said: “France’s C-130 crews have long demonstrated the unmatched and proven performance of the Hercules aircraft in support of critical missions.



“This additional KC-130J expands the Armée de l‘Air’s already robust airlift and refuelling resources to not only serve as a national asset but a global resource as well.”

The advanced tactical airlifter C-130J Super Hercules offers improved capabilities. It has the range and versatility for every theatre of operations.

The KC-130J is a battle-tested solution. It uses the technological and performance improvements in the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

It refuels fixed and rotary wing aircraft and conducts rapid ground refuelling.

With the latest delivery, France joins a global community of KC-130J operators.

In May 2018, Germany announced the acquisition of C-130J-30 and KC-130J aircraft. It will operate these in partnership with France.

The Super Hercules worldwide fleet has more than two million flight hours.