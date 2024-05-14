Pictured is an Arquus 8×8 transportation carrier, which the French Army have selected as its next generation tank transportation truck. Credit: X.

France’s defence procurement arm, the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA), has placed a €120m ($129.6m) order for its first tranche of new generation tank transportation vehicles with Arquus, a trilateral venture between Renault Trucks Defense, Acmat and Panhard.

These vehicles will carry numerous container tanks; this should not be mistaken for the platform.

Initially the French Army, Air and Space Forces will induct 70 8×8 all-terrain carriers – the first tranche of 376 vehicles to be delivered in total between 2024 and 2030.

This versatile and rigid vehicle can support a range of missions for armies, such as logistics and strategic transport, carrying tankers and systems, or vehicle breakdown recovery.

Arquus will work alongside Magyar (tank manufacturer) and Desautel (fire protection services).

Two versions will be produced:

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Mass transport trucks with a 20m³ tank and a single line supply. These will all have a protected cabin;

Multi-purpose trucks with a 12m³ tank and four line supply. These will have either protected or unprotected cabins.

These new generation carriers will gradually replace the Armed Forces’ existing CBH385, TRM 10000 ACH tanker trucks (tank-helicopter refueler) and CCP10.

“They will offer greater capacity fuel carriage and a better level of protection of crews against threats of the battlefield,” the DGA suggested.

Currently, the French Army operate 899 8×8 multi-purpose carriers that perform logistical and multi-purpose missions according to GlobalData intelligence. They are manufactured by the Italian Iveco company and have armour level 2 STANAG 4569 mine and ballistic protection.

Logistics multipurpose carrier with protection device. Credit: Armée de Terre.

The new generation Arquus carriers will also gradually replace the Armed Forces’ other vehicles, including the CBH385, TRM 10000 ACH tanker trucks (tank-helicopter refueler) and CCP10, the DGA confirmed.

Arquus has a well-established industrial base based solely within France specially designed for military applications.

The 8×8 carrier is equipped with ATC (Automatic Traction Control) electronic power train management, giving optimum mobility on all types of terrain. At the same time it provides savings on fuel consumption, tyres and axle wear. It can be automated and hybridised on request with other supplementary Arquus technologies. To ensure the safety of the crew, Arquus offers a ballistic and mine-protected cab version in compliance with STANAG 4569, the same level as its existing trucks.