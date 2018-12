FLIR Systems is set to provide its Star SAFIRE 380-HDc EO/IR surveillance sensor for the US Strategic Command UH-1N replacement contract.

Selected by Boeing-Leonardo Team, FLIR Systems EO/IR surveillance sensors will be installed on the MH-139 aircraft fleet for the US Air Force (USAF).

Under the more than $40m contract, FLIR will initially provide the sensors for the first four MH-139 helicopters. The total contract covers delivery of the sensors for up to 84 helicopters.



FLIR president and CEO Jim Cannon said: “We are honoured to be selected by Boeing as part of this vital national security mission.

“Our airborne imaging solutions will ensure enhanced surveillance and threat detection for the US Strategic Command Mission, helping to keep our airmen and citizens safe.”

Work under the contract will be carried out by the FLIR Government and Defense business unit in the company’s Wilsonville, Oregon, US, facility.

In September, the USAF awarded an approximately $375m firm-fixed-price contract to Boeing, which is the first portion of a $2.38bn contract for the delivery of MH-139 helicopters.

It is for the non-developmental item integration of the four aircraft. Boeing is expected to complete work by September 2031 if all options are exercised.

The new MH-139 fleet will help replace the existing USAF UH-1N Huey twin-engine medium military helicopters.

Currently, the UH-1N helicopters are deployed in support of the USAF’s nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile bases in Wyoming, Montana, and North Dakota in the US.

The new aircraft are derived from Leonardo’s AgustaWestland AW139 twin-engined helicopters, which are assembled at the company’s Philadelphia plant in the US.

Additional military components will be integrated on to the MH-139 aircraft at the Boeing facility in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, US.