US-based FlightSafety International has secured new contracts to provide an aircrew training system for the Boeing C-17 military transport aircraft, as well as aircrew training services for Bell TH-57 helicopter.

Awarded by Boeing, the C-17 Globemaster III Aircrew Training System contract will help support the US Air Force (USAF) Air Mobility Command.

Under the deal, FlightSafety International will be responsible for delivering programme management, aircrew instruction and courseware development, in addition to on-site support and modifications for the aircraft’s training devices and visual systems.



Also, the company will ensure that the enhancements to the C-17s are easily integrated into the aircraft’s training programme and systems.

Work on the project will be carried out at 15 USAF locations and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) base in Amberley, Australia.

FlightSafety International executive vice-president Ray Johns said: “The TH-57 and C-17 contracts FlightSafety has received clearly demonstrate our ability and commitment to provide the highest quality products and training services.

“All of us with FlightSafety are proud to be selected as the prime contractor for the TH-57 programme and to be part of the Boeing C-17 team. We sincerely appreciate the support Frasca International and Aechelon Technology are providing for the TH-57 contract.”

As the prime contractor for TH-57 Aircrew Training Services programme, the company will provide flight training to the US Navy, US Marine Corps, and US Coast Guard, in addition to international students.