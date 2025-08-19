The PAF’s S-70i Black Hawks are used for a range of military missions and operations across the diverse archipelago. Credit: Lockheed Martin

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) have inducted five more S-70i Black Hawk multirole helicopters from Lockheed Martin’s Polish subisidary PLZ Mielec.

This order builds on the 32-strong fleet the company is building for the service since 2022.

The PAF’s S-70i Black Hawks are used for a range of military missions and operations across the diverse archipelago – from tactical exercises and humanitarian response, to jungle warfare support, and security operations.

In April 2025, the manufacturer recalled that the PAF deployed the S-70i helicopters as part of a joint training exercise through the 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing in cooperation with the Philippine Navy aboard the BRP Davao del Sur.

In May, the PAF and the US Air Force conducted the joint Cope Thunder Philippines exercise, which involved aircraft from both navies in the air and on land.

“As Poland’s largest arms exporter, each delivery is a testament to the skills and commitment of our Polish employees,” commented Janusz Zakręcki, president of the management board and general director of PZL Mielec. “We remain focused on delivering reliable and versatile platforms that enhance the operational readiness of our partners worldwide.”

Lt. Gen. Cordura and MGen Ramil Oloroso PAF, Commander, Air Mobility Command, lead the ceremonial pouring of champagne at the five newly acquired S-70i Black Hawk helicopters on 13 August 2025 at Clark Air Base, Mabalacat City, Pampanga. Credit: PAF / Facebook.

Philippine defence insight

Around the same time as the delivery of the five additional platforms in mid-August, the Secretary of National Defence, Gilberto Teodoro, emphasised the need to ensure the Philippines project a credible defence posture during the US-ASEAN Business Council.

In this backdrop, the Philippines are regularly threatened by Chinese military infringement in its exclusive economic zone, particularly around the Scarborough Shoal. Last week, a Chinese warship collided with a Chinese Coast Guard vessel as both harassed a Philippine vessel on a resupply run in the South China Sea.

“You cannot have a soft win which is not permanent. You have to have a firm win. And for me, the win is nobody touches the Philippines – whoever it may be,” Teodoro asserted.

But across the whole of defence, Teodoro identified thorny issues when it comes to infrastructure.

“The Philippine defense system now is busy catching up on infrastructure development, our strategic basing, warehousing, quality storage, adequate infrastructure that is of military grade, military use facilities that are secure, resilient, and as located as near as possible to our choke points,” Teodoro observed in his remarks.

Lithuania, another Black Hawk user, albeit the UH-60M under a Foreign Military Sales deal, is looking to enhance the operational capability of its helicopter fleet with necessary infrastructure, including the unveiling of a new hangar last year.

It will be used to park helicopters, carry out maintenance and technical service, while the administrative-purpose building will have offices.

