The Finnish Defence Ministry has approved the procurement of Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range (AARGM-ER) missiles by the Finnish Defence Forces.
This move aims to improve the survivability of the Finnish Air Force F-35A multi-role fighter in the face of long-range ground-based air defence systems. The fighter jet will replace the capabilities of the retiring F/A-18 Hornet.
The Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command will oversee the acquisition of AGM-88G AARGM-ER missiles.
The AGM-88G AARGM-ER represents a new capability for the Finnish Defence Forces, one that has not been previously acquired by Finland.
The need for the AARGM-ER capability was identified during the HX Programme’s tendering phase, leading to a request to the US Government in 2018.
The sale of the missiles to Finland was authorised in autumn 2023.
The AARGM-ER is designed to home in on radiation sources, and enhances the capabilities of the F-35.
The procurement package also includes software, spare parts, accessories, manuals, and documentation.
Additionally, it encompasses transport services and comprehensive training, repair, and support services from the manufacturer and supplier from 2024 to 2031, as stipulated in the Letter of Offer and Acceptance.
The delivery of the missile system is scheduled to align with the service introduction of the Air Force’s F-35A multi-role fighters.
These missiles are part of the weapons package included in the F-35A fighter procurement.
F-35 Programme director colonel (retired) Henrik Elo said: “AARGM-ER missiles expand the range of mission types conducted by the Air Force while increasing the survivability of the F-35 fleet in the area affected by the enemy’s ground-based air defence systems.
“This contributes to the F-35’s capability of protecting Army and Navy combat operations and vital assets of our society, says.”
Recently, the US State Department approved a $405m foreign military sale of 100 AARGM-ERs to the Royal Australian Air Force.