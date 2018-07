The Finnish Defence Forces is set to finalise an extension with Thales LAS France for its long-range and medium-range air surveillance radar maintenance agreement.

Finnish Defence Minister Jussi Niinistö instructed the defence forces to conclude the agreement based on a Defence Forces Logistics Command proposal.

The current deal will help support the country’s defence forces in maintaining air defence capacity.



With an overall value of €20m, the framework agreement will allow Thales LAS France to carry out maintenance of the surveillance radar systems until 2023.

“The medium-range surveillance radar that was bought from Thales in 2009 forms the core of the Finnish Air Force’s transportable air surveillance radar system.”

The agreement is expected to provide a small boost for employment in the domestic defence industry.

Originally acquired by Finland in 1988, the long-range radar is a ground-based air surveillance system with the capability to detect objects in distant and high altitudes.

Estonia’s defence force also uses the medium-range air surveillance radar.

Finland’s air defence comprises troops, weapons systems and functions work to protect the overall society from airborne threats.

Since the Second World War, the country’s air defence has operated under a centralised joint command, which conforms to internationally established and well-functioning procedures.