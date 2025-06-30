ICEYE Dwell fine image of Helsinki, Finland. Credit: ICEYE.

The Finnish Ministry of Defense (MoD) has signed letter of intent (LoI) with ICEYE, a European company specialising in space and defence technology, for synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites.

The partnership is aimed at bolstering the space-based intelligence and surveillance capacities of the Finnish defence forces.

Besides the preliminary arrangements for delivery and timeline, the agreement includes the technical solutions and systems required to establish a self-reliant national capability for space surveillance.

The company said that the data procured from these satellites will provide real-time situational awareness to Finland’s national leadership and related authorities.

Finland Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said: “As space becomes increasingly critical, Finland is now taking a unique step forward in national defence. By acquiring our own satellites, we are strengthening our independent space-based intelligence and surveillance capabilities, and at the same time, we are supporting the domestic high-tech defence industry and creating new opportunities to deepen cooperation with allies and partners.”

ICEYE operates one of the largest constellations of SAR satellites globally, offering access and frequent revisit rates.

The company’s SAR satellites deliver 25cm ground resolution, which facilitates precise object detection and situational awareness regardless of weather or lighting conditions.

ICEYE has successfully launched 54 SAR satellites into orbit for both its own use and that of its clients.

ICEYE co-founder and CSO Pekka Laurila said: “Timely and reliable Earth observation data from space is a strategic asset that supports a wide range of decisions. With this capability, Finland will be well positioned to become a global leader in the field, and our collaboration with the Finnish Defence Forces is something our team deeply values. It also creates a vital environment for advancing capabilities that support the defence readiness of other Nato allies.”

Earlier in June 2025, the Portuguese Air Force engaged with ICEYE to acquire SAR satellite to enhance Portugal’s space-based defence capabilities.

Similarly, the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) entered into an agreement with ICEYE for the provision of space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems.

