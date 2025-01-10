Finland is set to deploy a detachment of four F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets and 50 airmen to Iceland, marking its inaugural participation in Nato’s Icelandic Air Policing mission.
This deployment, which is to take place in February 2025, is part of Nato’s principle of collective defence.
This principal includes member states collaborating to maintain the security and integrity of Allied airspace through missions such as Air Policing and Air Shielding.
Iceland, lacking its own air force, relies on Nato allies for aerial surveillance and interception capabilities to fulfil its peacetime preparedness requirements.
Finnish Air Force major general Timo Herranen said: “Finland’s participation in the Nato Icelandic Air Policing mission will strengthen the Alliance’s presence in the High North. The deployment will be a concrete example of Nordic cooperation and the Finnish Air Force’s capability to carry out missions throughout Nato territory.
“The Norwegian and Danish Air Forces have regularly contributed to the Air Policing mission in Iceland, so this is a natural task for Finland as well. It is in line with Finland’s objectives that Nato has recognised the strategic importance of the High North.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The Finnish contingent, drawn from the Lapland Air Wing and other Air Force units, will operate out of Keflavík Air Base, with the Icelandic Coast Guard managing the base and associated radar and communications sites.
Material and personnel transport, as well as the ferrying of the Hornets from Finland to Iceland, will occur this month.
Following a certification event by the Combined Air Operations Centre Uedem, the Finnish detachment will commence Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) duties for a three-week period in February, working in concert with Icelandic forces.
During their QRA tenure, the Finnish jets will be armed to their standard configuration for territorial surveillance in Finland, equipped with air-to-air missiles, cannons, and countermeasures.
Post-mission, the jets and most personnel will return to Finland, with all equipment repatriated by March.
This mission represents Finland’s third Nato deployment, following security operations at the Nato Summit in Vilnius in July 2023 and participation in air policing and shielding activities in Romania in summer 2024.