Finnish Air Force’s F-35A. Credit: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics/PRNewswire.

The JF-501, Finland’s first F-35A multirole fighter, has completed final assembly and was publicly revealed during a ceremony at Lockheed Martin’s Fort Worth facility, Texas, the Finnish Air Force has announced.

The event, held on 16 December 2025, drew 200 attendees from defence administrations, industry, and media representatives from both Finland and the US.

After the ceremony, Finnish Air Force Major General Timo Herranen stated: “We have worked long and hard to get to this moment and we look forward to starting F-35 operations next year.”

Lockheed Martin began building JF-501 in 2023. In October 2024, a forward fuselage signing event took place at the same facility to mark the progress of construction.

A Pratt & Whitney F135 engine was installed in September 2025.

In October, final assembly was completed, and in November the aircraft received its paint and stealth coating.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The maiden flight of JF-501 was completed on 8 December as part of routine factory test flights.

After these internal tests, oversight shifts to the US Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), which is responsible for independent verification flights before formal transfer to Finnish control.

Subject to successful completion of all evaluations, the JF-501 is scheduled to be relocated in early 2026 to Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas. There, Finnish Air Force personnel will begin practical training using the new platform.

Finland is part of a multinational F-35 programme that has 20 member states, including 13 from Europe.

Each aircraft within Finland’s F-35A fleet receives a sequential Joint Fighter (JF) registration number from JF-501 to JF-564.

Most of the 64 jets feature standard Finnish Air Force emblems on their vertical stabilisers. JF-511 and JF-531 will display squadron-specific designs.

At present, 16 Joint Fighters are under production for Finland at Lockheed Martin’s sites and partner facilities.

The initial eight fighters produced for Finland are set to be delivered to Ebbing Air National Guard Base. Aircraft with registration numbers from JF-509 will be sent directly to Finland.

The F-35 Programme follows the HX Fighter Programme launched in 2015. It is intended to succeed the F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets, which currently form the core of the Finnish Air Force’s operational capability.

Finland Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen stated: “Finland is a NATO member and committed to act as a dependable defence provider in the northern flank. Finland is investing heavily in national industrial capabilities through industrial participation. We believe that our investment and highly capable defence industry can benefit the F-35 programme not just locally but also at a more global level.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up