In a leap forward for the Finnish Defence Forces, Finland has secured an addition to its military training arsenal.

The recently signed procurement contract with Patria promises to deliver a Hawk Full Mission Simulator (FMS) by 2026, a move that is set to elevate pilot training. The simulator is set to be delivered to the Finnish Air Force.

This simulator will attempt to usher in a new era of realism in military instruction.

The Hawk FMS simulator is a key component of the Finnish Air Force’s Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) training environment. In this setup, “Live” signifies training on actual aircraft, “Virtual” involves integrating simulators, and “Constructive” introduces a third dimension by using computers to generate dynamic scenarios with actors that adapt intelligently, replicating real-world situations.

This amalgamation of technologies allows Finland to offer its pilot students realistic training, easing their transition to the fighter fleet.

Teemu Lähdekorpi, a mind behind Patria’s Air Force business area, expressed his enthusiasm about the project, stating, “This new Hawk Full Mission Simulator will complement Patria’s extensive simulator offering and strengthen our position as a leading domestic simulator provider in the field of defence industry. Within the acquisition, the pilot training path will be secured far into the future also to the F-35 era.”

Already, Patria has supplied the Finnish Air Force with Hawk simulators networked to LVC, including the Hawk Part Task Trainer and Hawk Mission Trainer. The new Hawk Full Mission Simulator builds upon this legacy, incorporating technology that promises accuracy and realism.

As Finland looks forward to introducing the F-35 era, the Hawk Full Mission Simulator from Patria is poised to change pilot training, ensuring that Finland’s Air Force is equipped with the best tools to meet the challenges Finnish pilots may face.

GlobalData’s “Finland Defense Market 2023-2028” highlights what the F-35 will bring to the Finnish Air Force. According to the report, the F-35 can perform a variety of mission profiles, including air superiority, electronic warfare and close air support; it is therefore intended to replace several aircraft across various air forces by combining previously separate roles into one airframe.

The Royal Australian Air Force is another example of another nation having the Hawk full-mission simulator in the country’s military inventory.