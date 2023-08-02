The US has sent more than $76.8bn of aid to Ukraine since January 2022. Credit: Alex Kich/Shutterstock

Mentions of the US within filings across the defence industry decreased by more than 86% from May to July, GlobalData research shows.

This marked dip in filings correlates with a reduction in high-profile activity to do with the war from the US - particularly since President Joe Biden's active role in rejecting Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky's bid to join NATO on 11 July.

The tapering of outward (if not actual) activity in turn correlates with a continued increase in the number of Americans from across the political spectrum who believe the country is providing too much aid to Ukraine.

According to a Pew Research Centre survey, near the start of the war, only 9% of Republicans, 5% of Democrats and 7% of all Americans said the US was sending excessive aid to Kyiv. Those figures have now risen to 44%, 14% and 28%, respectively.

Public pressure and financial concerns have contributed to the US Department of Defense (DoD) saying Ukraine “has the combat power” required for its counteroffensive against Russia.

The DoD’s statement came after its commitment to a new weapons package on 19 July, which included air defence capabilities and munitions.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, bilateral US aid to Ukraine exceeded $76.8bn, 61% of which has been military assistance.