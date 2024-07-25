A model concept of Hanwha’s future indigenous fighter jet engine, suitable for a range of combat aircraft, displayed at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024. Credit: Author.

South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace has confirmed its intention to shake up the fighter engine market with its own indigenous unit set to power fifth-generation combat aircraft.

Speaking with Airforce Technology at their stand during the Farnborough International Airshow on 24 July 2024, a senior research engineer detailed the efficient edge that Hanwha’s future engine will provide a range of fighter aircraft.

A project estimated to cost $1bn, Hanwha’s engine will offer a 15,000-pound thrust capability and a reduced radar cross section.

Development alone is anticipated to take more than a decade, however the South Korean aerospace supplier is open to collaboration with other companies interested in developing the future engine.

A Hanwha Aerospace spokesperson confirmed talks are ongoing with the French multinational engine manufacturer, Safran, though this has yet to be decided.

Compete to power fifth-generation combat aircraft

The global military fixed-wing market, valued at $83.3bn in 2024, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5% over the next ten years. GlobalData expects this figure to reach $135.7bn by 2034, and cumulatively value $1.2tn over the forecast period.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Around 75% of the market will be dominated by combat aircraft, according to the leading intelligence consultancy.

Model concept of Hanwha’s future indigenous fighter jet engine displayed at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024. Credit: Author.

As the demand for high-performance fighters escalates, Hanwha will compete with existing fighter engines on the market. This includes the General Electric F414 engine – which has delivered more than 1,600 units to eight nations – powering Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and E/A-18G Growlers.

Likewise, Hanwha’s future engine will also compete with the ageing EJ200, a fighter engine built by Rolls-Royce, MTU, Avio and ITP in the late 1980s. It currently powers the Eurofighter Typhoon since the platform’s series production began in 2003.

South Korea’s Hanwha engine to power KF-21

The indigenous engine may also come to power South Korea’s indigenous fighter, the KF-21 Boramae as the future platform is converted to its Block III iteration by the mid-2030s.

South Korean industry gained the rights to produce the F414 engine to power the country’s twin-engine jet as the first protoype units were produced over the past year. F414 is a 22,000-pound thrust class engine, a similar thrust to the future engine.

The KF-21 Boramae, a fighter jet, is expected to play a crucial role in South Korea’s defence strategy. The program signifies a significant investment in the nation’s defence sector with a projected contract allocation of $7.8bn over 2023-2033. Each KF-21 unit is estimated to cost approximately $65m.