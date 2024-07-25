South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace has confirmed its intention to shake up the fighter engine market with its own indigenous unit set to power fifth-generation combat aircraft.
Speaking with Airforce Technology at their stand during the Farnborough International Airshow on 24 July 2024, a senior research engineer detailed the efficient edge that Hanwha’s future engine will provide a range of fighter aircraft.
A project estimated to cost $1bn, Hanwha’s engine will offer a 15,000-pound thrust capability and a reduced radar cross section.
Development alone is anticipated to take more than a decade, however the South Korean aerospace supplier is open to collaboration with other companies interested in developing the future engine.
A Hanwha Aerospace spokesperson confirmed talks are ongoing with the French multinational engine manufacturer, Safran, though this has yet to be decided.
Compete to power fifth-generation combat aircraft
The global military fixed-wing market, valued at $83.3bn in 2024, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5% over the next ten years. GlobalData expects this figure to reach $135.7bn by 2034, and cumulatively value $1.2tn over the forecast period.
Around 75% of the market will be dominated by combat aircraft, according to the leading intelligence consultancy.
As the demand for high-performance fighters escalates, Hanwha will compete with existing fighter engines on the market. This includes the General Electric F414 engine – which has delivered more than 1,600 units to eight nations – powering Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and E/A-18G Growlers.
Likewise, Hanwha’s future engine will also compete with the ageing EJ200, a fighter engine built by Rolls-Royce, MTU, Avio and ITP in the late 1980s. It currently powers the Eurofighter Typhoon since the platform’s series production began in 2003.
South Korea’s Hanwha engine to power KF-21
The indigenous engine may also come to power South Korea’s indigenous fighter, the KF-21 Boramae as the future platform is converted to its Block III iteration by the mid-2030s.
South Korean industry gained the rights to produce the F414 engine to power the country’s twin-engine jet as the first protoype units were produced over the past year. F414 is a 22,000-pound thrust class engine, a similar thrust to the future engine.
The KF-21 Boramae, a fighter jet, is expected to play a crucial role in South Korea’s defence strategy. The program signifies a significant investment in the nation’s defence sector with a projected contract allocation of $7.8bn over 2023-2033. Each KF-21 unit is estimated to cost approximately $65m.