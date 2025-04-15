The live data share took place during the Ramstein Flag Multi-Domain Operations exercise. Credit: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics/PRNewswire.

Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works has collaborated with the Royal Netherlands Air Force and the US Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa to demonstrate the F-35 joint strike fighter’s capability to connect with allied nations’ command and control (C2) infrastructures.

For the first time, a non-US F-35 successfully transferred classified information in real-time to Keystone, the Netherlands C2 system while airborne during the Ramstein Flag Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) exercise.

The event represents a pivotal advancement in the realm of multi-domain operations.

During the exercise, Dutch F-35s operated in an anti-access area denial environment and were able to detect, identify, and transmit targeting information on multiple simulated ground effectors.

The data was sent via the multifunction advanced datalink through Skunk Works’ open systems gateway into the Keystone C2 environment.

Keystone then relayed the information to a rocket artillery platform, which engaged and successfully destroyed a ground target, completing the action loop within minutes.

By leveraging the aircraft’s data, allied air and missile defence systems can more effectively detect, track, and neutralise threats.

Such capabilities reinforce the collective defence of partners and allies, allowing for quicker and more decisive action.

Additionally, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works has been delivering open architecture solutions that bolster multi-domain integration across allied forces.

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works vice president and general manager OJ Sanchez said: “The combined joint all-domain capabilities demonstrated at Ramstein Flag are a breakthrough in multi-domain operations, emphasizing the F-35’s ability to seamlessly integrate with our international partners’ C2 environments.

“This achievement is a testament to the strength of our partnerships with the RNLAF and USAFE-AFAFRICA. Lockheed Martin is accelerating delivery of novel MDO capabilities that enhance the effectiveness of our allies’ F-35 fleets to ensure peace through allied strength.”

Earlier in April 2025, the company completed the delivery of the final F-35A aircraft to the Royal Norwegian Air Force, marking Norway as the first F-35 partner nation to fulfil its procurement plan.

In another development, Skunk Works and Arquimea introduced an anomaly detection capability for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms.

The company notes that this reduces the number of sensor scans required to spot unusual patterns or deviations in data, systems, or processes, particularly in the electro-optical and infrared spectra.

Through a series of demonstrations, Skunk Works and Arquimea showcased this capability with a simulated uncrewed air system (UAS) navigating a jungle environment and identifying changes using episodic memories trained into neural networks.

This approach aids ISR platforms in surpassing image comparison and enables AI systems to manage previously unencountered situations.