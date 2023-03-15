A French E-3F Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft takes off from Avord, France. Credit: US Air Force/commons.wikimedia.org.

Exail, an ECA Group and iXblue company, has been awarded a contract to supply full-flight simulator (FFS) for the French Air Force.

The contract has been awarded by Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M).

The new simulator system is being procured to provide training to the aircrews and pilots of the French Air Force’s E-3F airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft.

Exail said that its FFS will be an ‘identical replica’ of the upgraded E-3F AWACS aircraft cockpit. The new system can be adapted as per the requirements of the aircrews.

It will be available domestically and allow the French forces to practice and train on a modern flight simulator at anytime.

AFI KLM E&M is under contract with French defence procurement agency Directorate General of Armaments (Direction générale de l’armement – DGA) to modernise and upgrade the cockpit of the French Air Force’s E-3F AWACS strategic aircraft fleet.

The latest FFS procurement is part of the same contract awarded on behalf of the French Air Force.

AFI KLM E&M executive vice-president Anne Brachet said: “The cockpit renovation is a strategic goal for our customer, and along with Exail we are putting our expertise to work for the pilots of the French Air and Space Force, from training through to operations.”

Once delivered, the FSS will undergo certification test to receive approval from DGA. It is expected to receive certification in conjunction with the completion of cockpit renovation project in late 2025.

Exail CEO Dominique Giannoni said: “Landing this contract guarantees sustained activity for the Exail teams in Lannion over the coming three years, and we’re proud to be supporting the French Air and Space Force with this new, cutting-edge simulator.”