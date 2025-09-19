UN agencies have warned that ground-based jamming can jeopardise various sectors. Credit: L3Harris.

Experts from space-tech startup Astrolight have called for the adoption of jamming-resistant technology across Europe due to risks posed by ground-based GPS interference to civil aviation and critical infrastructure, particularly in the Baltic Sea region.

The appeal follows Latvia’s Electronic Communications Office confirmation last month that Russia is disrupting satellite navigation systems from sites in Kaliningrad, Leningrad, and Pskov Oblasts.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

Reports from Ukraine in July this year indicated that Russian systems can now interfere with GPS signals up to 1,200 miles above ground. This impacted navigational accuracy of satellites in low-Earth orbit.

Notably, the European Space Agency is already pursuing a €1bn ($1.18bn) investment for the development of a new military-grade satellite network.

European commissioner for defence and space Andrius Kubilius also advocated for stronger EU coordination to counter Russian hybrid attacks.

UN agencies have warned that ground-based jamming can jeopardise military operations, airline navigation, and maritime shipping. It also poses risks to civilian infrastructure such as power grids and banking systems reliant on GPS timing.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Kubilius said: “Russia’s hybrid and total war strategy in Europe is clear – from attacks on Ukraine to sabotage in Germany, disruption of Baltic communication lines, and ongoing interference in political processes across the region.

“These actions show that hybrid threats are happening now, and we must respond with higher investments and even stronger technology.”

Astrolight, based in Lithuania, has developed a laser communication system designed for contested environments, offering secure links between satellites and the ground.

The technology can be utilised on the ground, between space and Earth, as well as exclusively in space, Astrolight CEO Laurynas Mačiulis said.

“Laser-based communication is the only technology today that offers true immunity against these new-generation electronic warfare threats and can reliably protect our satellites from jamming and interference,” Mačiulis added.

The company has demonstrated its technology in collaboration with the Lithuanian Navy this year and plans further testing with Nato allies.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up