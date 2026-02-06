Eurofighter AMK. Credit: Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH.

Eurofighter and the Nato Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) have formalised a contract to develop, test, and certify the Aerodynamic Modification Kit (AMK) for the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

The AMK is intended to support faster integration of new weapons and certification of future external payloads, such as anti-radar missiles that facilitate suppression and destruction of enemy air defence radars.

It will also enable the integration of new air-to-ground weapons and air-to-air missiles for the main operators of the AMK model, as well as future additions, including the most recent standoff missiles.

Engineering changes under AMK focus on extensions to the fuselage strakes, flaperons and leading-edge root, which are expected to raise maximum wing lift.

These modifications are designed to improve target acquisition and close-quarters air combat capabilities.

Eurofighter partner companies, Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo will manage AMK development and production.

Eurofighter CEO Jorge Tamarit-Degenhardt said: “Signing the AMK contract marks a major milestone for the Eurofighter programme, further enhancing the jet’s long-term capability. The AMK will provide a huge boost to our Air Forces during their missions, significantly enhancing the integration of air-to-surface configurations and offering greater flexibility in stores carriage, while supporting flight performance.

“The Eurofighter Typhoon will continue to be the backbone of European air defence into the 2060s, and capability enhancements, such as the AMK, will ensure the platform is operationally effective to fulfil that role.”

The Eurofighter Typhoon consortium includes the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain and is supported by Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo.

The programme involves over 400 companies across Europe and supports more than 100,000 jobs. According to Eurofighter’s website, more than 769 aircraft have been ordered by 10 different nations.