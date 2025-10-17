The commission and the High Representative plan to present this roadmap to the European Council. Credit: HJBC/Shutterstock.com.

The European Commission and the High Representative have presented a new ‘Defence Roadmap’ to enhance defence capabilities across Europe.

The ‘Preserving Peace – Defence Readiness Roadmap 2030’ includes specific goals and timelines and seeks to address existing capability gaps, promote increased defence spending among Member States and direct the EU towards achieving full defence readiness by the year 2030.

It also states that reinforcing Europe’s defence posture aligns with continued support for Ukraine.

The plan is a response to a request made by the European Council in June 2025.

The roadmap introduces four initial European Readiness Flagships: the European Drone Defence Initiative, the Eastern Flank Watch, the European Air Shield, and the European Space Shield.

These projects focus on enhancing deterrence and defence across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains. They are designed to support Nato capability objectives.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “The recent threats have shown that Europe is at risk. We have to protect every citizen and square centimetre of our territory. And Europe must respond with unity, solidarity and determination. Today’s Defence Roadmap presents a clear plan with shared goals and concrete milestones on our path to 2030. Because only what gets measured gets done.

“Moving from plans to action, the Roadmap proposes four European Flagships: the European Drone Defence Initiative, the Eastern Flank Watch, the European Air Shield, and the European Space Shield. This will strengthen our defence industries, accelerate production and maintain our long-standing support to Ukraine.”

The plan recommends that member states complete the creation of ‘Capability Coalitions’ in nine specific areas.

These coalitions aim to address key capability shortages through joint development and procurement efforts in the following areas: air and missile defence; strategic enablers; military mobility; artillery systems; cyber, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare; missiles and ammunition; drones and counter-drone systems; ground combat; and maritime capabilities.

The roadmap builds on the ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030. This initiative increases public and private sector investment, offering member states more flexibility in funding measures that improve production capacity and operational readiness.

The commission and the High Representative plan to present this roadmap to the European Council, with proposals for continent-wide flagship projects intended to reach full defence readiness by 2030.

Additionally, the roadmap outlines steps to create a unified military mobility area within the EU by 2027.

This effort includes developing consistent regulations and establishing a coordinated network of land, air, and sea routes for rapid movement of troops and equipment throughout Europe.

The plan is being developed with input from Nato to increase Europe’s capacity for swift crisis response, said the commission.

