Clear Air Force Station was renamed to Clear Space Force Station in June 2021. Credit: U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Adam Keele.

ESS Tech has secured a contract from Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) and the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) for the deployment of a large capacity energy storage (LCES) system at the US Clear Space Force Station in Alaska.

The contract, valued at $9.9m, involves installing up to 27 megawatt-hours (MWh) of ESS’s iron flow battery (IFB) systems to support the station’s operations.

The initiative forms part of AFRL’s efforts to evaluate advanced energy storage and efficiency technologies that can function in extreme environments, including temperatures under -40°C.

ESS will connect its iron flow battery technology to microgrids, advanced control systems, and supporting infrastructure to maximise energy efficiency and deliver uninterrupted power for essential operations at the station.

ESS CEO Drew Buckley said: “This project is a significant validation of ESS battery technology and its ability to provide reliable energy every day and support grid resiliency when it matters most.

“Building on our recent 50MWh project for Salt River Project in Arizona, our technology is being chosen for essential grid resilience capabilities and optimised energy consumption at mission-critical infrastructure including defence installations and data centres.

The AFRL serves as the main centre for scientific research and development within the Department of the Air Force, overseeing the advancement and implementation of cost-effective technologies for air, space, and cyberspace operations.

CTC, acting as the prime contractor, is a nonprofit organisation that focuses on applied research and development, offering energy and sustainability services to military facilities.

CTC infrastructure director Kevin Merichko said: “By enabling localised power (islanding), rapid recovery and a stable electricity supply during grid instability or disruptions, resilient grids help avert severe safety, operational and financial consequences while assuring critical missions continue without interruption. We look forward to working with ESS, AFRL and the US Space Force, to further improve Clear Space Force Station resilience.”