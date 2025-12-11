The EPW enables European military forces to maintain secure communications. Credit: DC Studio/Shutterstock.com.

Belgium-based ST Engineering iDirect Europe has announced that the European Protected Waveform (EPW) consortium has concluded over-the-air testing of its secure military satellite communications technology.

The demonstrations took place on 26-27 November 2025 at Universität der Bundeswehr München in Germany. They validated EPW’s capability to protect military satellite communications from jamming, cyber threats, and unauthorised access across geostationary (GEO) as well as low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite networks.

The EPW programme is coordinated by Belgium’s Ministry of Defence, with ST Engineering iDirect Europe serving as the consortium lead. It aims to address both current and future requirements in military satellite communications.

The EU provides co-funding for the project via the European Defence Fund, with total investment reaching €65m ($76m) as of May 2025.

This effort focuses on developing standards-based, interoperable systems to ensure secure connectivity in an environment of increasing cyber threats and expanding operational demands.

Belgian National Armaments director, major general Filip Borremans said: “The successful EPW demonstrations perfectly illustrate the mission of the European Defence Fund, enabling Member States to achieve collectively what none could accomplish alone.

“By uniting 19 partners from 13 nations, the consortium has demonstrated that European collaboration delivers both technical excellence and strategic autonomy. Secure satellite communications are a cornerstone of modern defence, and EPW proves that through coordinated European investment, we can develop sovereign solutions that strengthen our collective security.”

The EPW programme involves collaboration between industry and academic institutions across Europe.

The programme progressed into its second phase in May 2025.

EPW is designed to provide secure communications for European military forces during independent or coalition missions, adapting to various operational environments and geographic conditions.

