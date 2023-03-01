Image of the Philippine Air Force’s A-29 Super Tucano aircraft. Credit: © Claudio Capucho/Embraer.

Brazilian company Embraer has reached a new agreement with the Philippine Air Force to provide support services for the A-29 Super Tucano fleet.

The newly finalised deal will involve providing a wide range of support services for more than 200-part numbers of the air force’s A-29 aircraft.

The Philippine Air Force is currently operating a fleet of six A-29 Super Tucano light attack advanced training aircraft delivered to the service in 2020.

The initial contract for the same was awarded to Embraer in December 2017.

The aircraft was selected by the Philippine Air Force after successfully completing an extensive assessment, as well as validation processes.

The Tucanos are operated and maintained by the 15th Strike Wing of the Philippine Air Force.

The fleet is primarily deployed to perform operations such as light attack, surveillance, close air support, air-to-air interception, advanced training and counter-insurgency missions.

The new aircraft also provide enhanced air power capability to the air force for supporting the country’s modernisation plan.

Embraer Services & Support Worldwide Defence & Security, Customer Support & Aftermarket Sales vice-president Rinaldo Piubeli Prado said: “Staying close to our customers and supporting them in their missions is core to what we do.

“Leveraging on our customer support team in Asia Pacific, we are honoured to support the Philippine Air Force as they deploy the A-29 and utilise it to its fullest potential.”

According to Embraer, the A-29 aircraft is in service with over 15 air forces across the globe and the fleet has already accumulated 500,000 flight hours until last year.

In 2019, Embraer won a contract to deliver a total of 12 A-29 Super Tucano jets to the Nigerian Air Force.