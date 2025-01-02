Embraer has confirmed the sale of four A-29 Super Tucano to an unnamed customer in Africa, making it the sixth operator of the trainer aircraft.
The A-29 is a versatile platform, capable of performing armed reconnaissance, border surveillance, light attack, and close air support, while also serving as an advanced trainer.
The aircraft is designed to operate from rugged, unpaved runways, enhancing its suitability for harsh environments.
With a length of 11.38 metres (m), the aircraft offers a range of operations such as close air support, air patrol, and special operations, among others.
It features “advanced” technology for precise target identification, weapon systems, and a comprehensive communication suite.
Its avionics and human-machine interface are integrated into an airframe that excels in challenging environments.
The aircraft’s maintenance concept emphasises simplicity, resulting in high reliability, availability, and structural integrity, while maintaining low life cycle costs, the company notes.
Embraer Defense & Security president and CEO Bosco da Costa Junior said: “The A-29 Super Tucano is an extremely versatile aircraft that is able to carry out the most challenging missions under the most demanding conditions. It is the world leader in its category as it combines a combat-proven track record with advanced technology.”
The A-29 Super Tucano has more than 290 units ordered and more than 570,000 flight hours logged, including 60,000 hours in combat situations.
Embraer has also announced new sales of the Super Tucano to the air forces of Uruguay, and Paraguay in 2024.
In December of 2023, the Portuguese Ministry of National Defense with Embraer for 12 A-29N Super Tucano aircraft for its Air Force.