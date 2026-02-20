A KC-390 Millennium aircraft. Credit: Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman and Embraer have partnered to further develop the KC-390 Millennium aircraft, targeting advanced aerial refuelling capabilities for the US Air Force and allied military forces.

The joint initiative seeks to address requirements for “agile combat employment” through shared investment and a focus on accelerated delivery of operational capabilities.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

Developed by Embraer, the KC-390 Millennium is designed as a multi-mission medium airlift and tanker jet capable of aerial refuelling, rapid response, and a range of mission profiles.

According to company information, it offers capacities for complex military operations including troop transport, airdrop missions, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian assistance.

The partnership aims to rapidly progress development of a next-generation air-refuelling system, including features such as an autonomous aerial refuelling boom, improved communications, situational awareness, survivability enhancements, and adaptable mission systems.

These updates are expected to increase the aircraft types supported by KC-390 refuelling and broaden its operational applications.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Northrop Grumman corporate vice president and Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems and president Tom Jones said: “Northrop Grumman, together with Embraer, is making strategic investments to address the gap in advanced air mobility solutions globally.

“We’re listening to our customers, particularly in allied nations who seek greater operational autonomy and efficiency, and we’re exploring new technologies that will increase the versatility of the proven KC-390 platform and deliver that greater operational independence our customers need.”

Separately, Embraer and India’s Mahindra Group have outlined plans to establish Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities in India for the C-390 Millennium if it is selected for the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft programme.

The C-390 Millennium is the multi-mission transport version, which can carry up to 26 tonnes.

The proposed MRO capability will offer services such as base and heavy maintenance, structural inspections, component repair, avionics support, and training.

“Embraer is committed to delivering not only a world‑class aircraft, but also a robust, long‑term support ecosystem tailored to India’s operational and industrial requirements,” Embraer Defense & Security President and CEO Bosco da Costa Junior said.

In October 2025, both firms signed a strategic cooperation agreement to manufacture the C-390 Millennium in India.

This move is linked to supporting local manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ policy.