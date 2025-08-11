Officials from Embraer Defense Europe and Lithuanian partners during MoU signings. Credit: ©Embraer.

Embraer has formalised its intent to collaborate with several Lithuanian entities through the signing of multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

These agreements pave the way for long-term partnerships across various high-value domains such as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), engineering and innovation, technological development, and supply chain management.

The MoUs were signed with a consortium of eight Lithuanian institutions and companies, including Aktyvus Photonics, Baltic Institute of Advanced Technology (BPTI), Brolis Defence, DAT, J&C Aero, Kaunas University of Technology (KTU), Nordic Aircraft Systems and Vilnius Gediminas Technical University (Vilnius Tech).

Embraer Defense & Security contracts vice president Fabio Caparica said: “These partnerships reflect Embraer’s commitment to fostering innovation and strengthening global industrial and defence capabilities through strategic cooperation. Lithuania’s growing aerospace ecosystem and technological expertise make it an ideal environment for Embraer’s long-term vision in Europe.”

The signing of these MoUs comes after Lithuania’s decision in June 2025 to incorporate Embraer’s C-390 multi-mission aircraft into its defence framework.

The C-390 Millennium aircraft is part of a broader trend among European and NATO allies to modernise their air forces with next-generation equipment.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The aircraft debuted with the Brazilian Air Force in 2019, followed by introductions into the Portuguese Air Force in 2023 and the Hungarian Air Force in 2024.

In October 2024, Embraer Defense & Security secured a contract by the Czech Republic Ministry of Defence (MoD) to deliver two C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft, a move set to modernise the Czech Air Force.

The C-390 has payload capacity of 26 tonnes, speed of 470 knots, and versatile mission profile.

It is designed to execute multiple missions including dropping cargo and troops, medical evacuation and humanitarian missions

Notably, the aircraft can operate on less conventional runways made of packed earth or gravel.

Additionally, the KC-390 variant equipped with air-to-air refuelling apparatus has conducted aerial refuelling operations both as a tanker and receiver, stated the company.

This capability was demonstrated using underwing pods to facilitate fuel transfer between two KC-390 aircraft.

In June 2025, the Dutch Armed Forces finalised the procurement of an aeromedical module unit to complement its five C-390 Millenium airlifters in a new deal with the Brazilian contractor Embraer during the Paris Air Show on 17 June 2025.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up