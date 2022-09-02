Embraer continues flight test campaign for Portuguese Air Force KC-390

Embraer KC-390 Millennium military transport aircraft. Credit: Embraer;@fabiomfoto.

Brazilian company Embraer has confirmed continuous advancements in the flight test campaign of the KC-390 for the Portuguese Air Force.

The recent tests conducted by the company focused on fulfilling the requirements of the Portuguese State.

It also aimed to attain certifications from Brazilian authorities, including National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) and Institute for Industrial Development and Coordination (IFI).

The activities were carried out at Embraer’s facility in Gavião Peixoto, São Paulo.

Following this evaluation phase, the aircraft will fly to Portugal for the integration of Nato standard equipment and receive certification from the Portuguese National Aeronautical Authority (AAN).

The activities in Portugal will be monitored by the Portuguese Air Force and supported by Embraer’s Portuguese subsidiary OGMA.

The company is under contract to provide a total of five KC-390 aircraft for the Portuguese Air Force.

Awarded by the Portuguese Government in 2019, the contract will support the Air Force’s efforts to modernise capabilities and enhance readiness for civilian missions.

This contract also includes the delivery of a flight simulator, along with associated services and support. The initial deliveries are expected to commence next year.

Embraer’s KC-390 military transport aircraft can conduct a range of civilian operations, meeting all the requirements of the Portuguese Air Force.

It includes medical evacuation, search and rescue, wildfire fighting and humanitarian support.

This new generation of multi-mission aircraft also offers in-flight refuelling, as well as transport and launch capabilities for cargo and troops.

In 2019, the Portuguese Ministry of Defense (MoD) also selected Elbit Systems to provide an electronic warfare (EW) suite for all five KC-390 aircraft.