The Portuguese Ministry of Defense (MoD) has selected Elbit Systems to provide an electronic warfare (EW) suite for the Embraer-built KC-390 military transport aircraft.

Elbit Systems and the MoD are yet to finalise the contract. A formal contract will be reached following the approval process.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply a complete EW suite, including radar and laser warning systems, and an infrared missile warning system.

In addition, the suite will feature a countermeasures dispensing system, directional infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) system and active electronic countermeasure (AECM) system.



The EW suite will enhance protection of the Portuguese Air Force’s (PtAF) KC-390 multi-mission aircraft.



Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT Elisra executive vice-president and general manager Edgar Maimon said: “The Portuguese Air Force is a long-standing strategic partner of Elbit Systems and we are proud of the selection to provide them with enhanced survivability for their new fleet of KC-390 aircraft.”

Last week, Embraer received a contract from the Portuguese Government to deliver five KC-390 airlifters, as well as services, support and a flight simulator.

The government is procuring the aircraft to modernise the PtAF’s capabilities to improve mission readiness.

The KC-390 aircraft will be able to provide humanitarian support, medical evacuation, search and rescue, and firefighting.

Additionally, the aircraft will fulfil other needs such as cargo and troop transport, aerial delivery and refuelling operations.

Embraer expects to begin deliveries of the aircraft in 2023.

The KC-390 is equipped with an integrated avionic system and fly-by-wire flight control. The platform can also be configured to include a self-defence system and ballistic protection.