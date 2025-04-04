The MoU was signed during the LAAD Defense and Security exhibition. Credit: Gabriel Andrade Fotografia/Embraer.

Embraer and Denel have agreed on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore potential collaboration on the KC-390 Millennium aircraft, focusing on aerostructures and maintenance.

It was signed during the LAAD Defense and Security exhibition that is being held from 1 to 4 April 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The KC-390 Millennium is a military transport aircraft deemed suitable for South African operations, noted the companies

Embraer Defense & Security contracts vice president Fabio Caparica said: “We are thrilled to strengthen our ties with Denel, a proven aerospace leader in South Africa, as the country looks to replace its legacy military aircraft.

“We are looking forward to providing South Africa with the most advanced aircraft in its category while cooperating with South Africa’s defence industry.”

The aircraft offers ease of reconfiguration for different missions and the capability to operate from unprepared airstrips.

With a payload capacity of 26 tonnes (t) and a cruising speed of 470 knots, KC-390 Millennium is designed to perform various missions.

These include humanitarian aid, cargo and troop transport and airdrop, air-to-air refuelling, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and special operations.

The aircraft can be outfitted with a self-protection suite (SPS) to enhance its survivability in hostile environments.

The SPS includes detection and declaration devices such as radar warning, laser warning, and missile approach warning systems, along with countermeasures.

Denel group executive CEO Aerospace Chris Boshoff said: “Our longstanding relationship spans several decades, and this collaboration will further strengthen our ties.

“Denel is well-equipped and is a suitably qualified industrial partner to undertake the necessary tasks envisaged for the collaboration and will significantly enhance the strategic airlift support capabilities on the African continent.”

The aircraft has been acquired by eight countries encompassing Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Netherlands, Portugal and South Korea, plus one undisclosed nation.

Earlier in April 2025, Sweden entered an agreement to purchase four C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft from Embraer, ensuring the allocation of production slots for these aircraft.