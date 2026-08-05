An Embraer KC-390 Millennium. Credit: InsectWorld/Shutterstock.com.

Colombia has strengthened its airlift and aerial refuelling capabilities with the acquisition of two KC-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft from Embraer.

The contract, signed on 4 August 2026, covers the aircraft as well as mission equipment, an integrated services and support package, and an offset programme.

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According to the Colombian Aerospace Force (FAC), the acquisition follows a comprehensive analysis aligned with Colombia’s Air and Space Development Strategy 2042, which was initiated in 2019.

Delivery is scheduled for the first KC-390 in 2029, with the second following in 2030. The project has an allocated fixed cost of $366.4m, to be executed over four years.

The FAC stated that this fixed-price structure is intended to safeguard the budget against potential inflation and market fluctuations.

The KC-390 Millennium is a military transport aircraft capable of carrying a 26-ton payload, more than other medium military transports, while also achieving higher speeds of 470 knots and longer range.

The aircraft can support a variety of missions, including humanitarian and disaster relief, cargo and troop transport, airdrop operations, and aerial refuelling.

Embraer indicated that the aircraft will also have enhanced connectivity to operate in conjunction with Colombia’s newly acquired Gripen fighters, supporting greater interoperability and operational readiness.

“The KC-390 will significantly expand and strengthen Colombia’s airlift and aerial refuelling capabilities,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defence & Security.

Colombia joins a list of nations alongside Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, the Republic of Korea, and others, who have also selected the KC-390 Millennium for their fleets.

According to Embraer, these customers have chosen the KC-390 for its ability to perform a variety of missions, including operating from temporary or unpaved runways and functioning as either a tanker or receiver for aerial refuelling.