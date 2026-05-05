The contract marks the first selection of the C-390 Millennium in the Middle East. Credit: Embraer.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has entered into an agreement that will allow for the purchase of up to 20 C-390 Millennium airlifters for the UAE Air Force from Brazil’s Embraer.

Under the terms, the UAE will acquire 10 aircraft, with options for a further 10, marking the first selection of the aircraft by a Middle Eastern buyer.

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This is also the largest international order from a single country for the C-390 Millennium, according to Embraer.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The signing took place at the Make it in the Emirates 2026 exhibition, where UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and the Presidential Court Chairman, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, witnessed the event during his visit to the Tawazun Council for Defense Enablement’s display.

Tawazun Council for Defense Enablement, responsible for regulating and enabling the country’s defence and security industry, awarded the contract after running a detailed analysis and a series of test campaigns using the aircraft in UAE operational environments.

Embraer stated the UAE Air Force and Air Defense found the aircraft “best suited” to the country’s mission needs, efficiency, and lifecycle costs.

The deal also includes a provision for developing maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as after-sales support, in cooperation with an Emirati defence company.

Embraer Defense & Security president and CEO Bosco da Costa Junior said: “We are extremely proud that the United Arab Emirates has selected the C-390 Millennium to enhance its airlift capabilities.

“Embraer is fully committed to delivering the C-390 capability and providing world-class support to UAE, with the objective of building a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership.”

The C-390 Millennium is designed to support a broad range of operations such as transport for cargo and troops, airdrop missions, humanitarian relief, medical evacuation, and runway operations on both paved and unpaved surfaces.

According to Embraer, the aircraft can transport loads of up to 26 metric tonnes and has a 169 cubic metre cargo hold designed for vehicles, pallets, troops, and other configurations. For easier loading of larger vehicles, the aircraft includes a long cargo ramp.

The platform is claimed to be fully interoperable with Nato standards and supports Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations.

Tawazun Council for Defense Enablement secretary general Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi said: “The selection of the C-390 Millennium follows a comprehensive technical and operational evaluation, ensuring high levels of performance and reliability, while supporting effective integration with existing systems and advancing the UAE’s multi-mission airlift capabilities over the long term.”