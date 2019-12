Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force have agreed to jointly study the development of a new light military transport aircraft.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with the airforce for cooperation on the project.

Embraer stated that the study will focus on finding solutions to the Brazilian Air Force’s operational needs in the Amazon area and adverse environments.

Through the study, the Brazil-based company will explore new technologies such as hybrid-electric propulsion for potential application in the proposed platform.

The role of the airforce in the partnership is to share its expertise in operating light transport aircraft.



Embraer will conduct market studies to gain some insights into the light transport market. The company will also assess global demand for the new aircraft.

Brazilian Air Force Commander lieutenant brigadier Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez said: “The purpose of this memorandum is to formalise Embraer’s intention to develop a light transport aircraft to carry cargo and personnel.

“The Brazilian Air Force participation is mainly with regard to sharing expertise, based on projects that Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force have already developed in partnership, to meet the airforce’s needs over time.”

For Brazil, the study will present opportunities to upgrade its transport capabilities in the smaller military aircraft segment.

Embraer Defense & Security president and CEO Jackson Schneider said: “We are confident that the expertise of the Brazilian Air Force will help us to establish the most appropriate requirements for this study, resulting in an extremely capable aircraft.”

The company delivered the first KC-390 multi-mission tactical airlift to the Brazilian Air Force in September.

The KC-390, which was recently renamed C-390 Millennium, was developed jointly by Embraer and the airforce.