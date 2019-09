The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) has received the first multi-mission KC-390 military transport aircraft from Embraer during a ceremony at Anápolis Air Base in the country’s Goiás state.

The delivery marks the start of preparations for the induction of the airlift KC-390 into service with FAB’s First Troop Transport Group (1st GTT).

To support the aircraft’s entry into the fleet, Embraer has been providing theoretical and practical training to FAB personnel.

The company developed the KC-390 aircraft under a joint effort with the Brazilian Air Force.

Brazilian Air Force commander lieutenant-brigadier Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez said: “The incorporation of the KC-390 into the Brazilian Air Force is a milestone in military aviation.



“Its modernity will bring an implementation and improvement in the doctrine of use of this multi-mission vector, greatly contributing to the fulfilment of the mission to control, defend and integrate the 22 million square kilometres under our responsibility.”

The aircraft delivery is part of a contract received by Embraer in 2014 from FAB to supply 28 KC-390s and initial logistical support.

The company manufactures the transport aircraft at its Gavião Peixoto factory in São Paulo state.

Embraer Defense & Security president and CEO Jackson Schneider said: “The entry into service of the KC-390 by FAB represents an important milestone for the programme and it will certainly increase the growing international interest for this aircraft, consolidating the path to new sales.

“We are confident that the KC-390, in addition to successfully fulfilling the missions required by our airforce, will have a positive economic impact on job creation and new investments in Brazil, as well as high value-added exports.”

Embraer is also under contract to provide services and support for the FAB’s KC-390 fleet for a period of five years.

Support covers logistics and engineering, maintenance control, component repair, support staff to enable the aircraft’s entry into service, and materials supply.

Additionally, the package will see the delivery of other services, including structural analysis, maintain bulletin development and aircraft painting.