Representatives of Embraer and ALADA at the signing of the framework agreement. Credit: Embraer.

Embraer and Brazil’s ALADA have signed a framework agreement to assess potential government-to-government sales of the KC-390 Millennium and A-29 Super Tucano in Latin America and Africa.

The agreement was signed at Mostra BID in Brasília and follows a memorandum of understanding signed by the two organisations at FIDAE in April this year.

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That earlier agreement began a joint assessment of opportunities involving government-to-government procurement.

Under the new framework, Embraer and ALADA will establish potential business opportunities for countries that acquire defence equipment directly through government arrangements.

Embraer Defence & Security contracts vice president Fabio Caparica said: “This agreement establishes the conditions for countries that use the government-to-government procurement model to explore future opportunities to access Embraer’s portfolio. The initiative contributes to expanding international cooperation and opening new business prospects in Latin America and Africa.”

The KC-390 is a military transport aircraft designed for missions including cargo and troop transport, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting and humanitarian operations.

The aircraft has been selected by the air forces of Portugal, Hungary, the Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Uzbekistan, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, Slovakia, Colombia, Lithuania and Greece, according to Embraer.

The A-29 is used for missions including advanced training, surveillance and reconnaissance, border protection and countering illicit activities, the company said. The aircraft is designed to operate in harsh environments and areas with limited infrastructure.

The agreement covers the assessment and development of opportunities rather than a specific aircraft sale or contract.

ALADA president Sergio Roberto de Almeida said: “The agreement with Embraer creates the necessary conditions for future opportunities involving the KC-390 Millennium and the A-29 Super Tucano to be structured with security, transparency, and alignment with the strategic interests of the country and the Defence Industrial Base.”