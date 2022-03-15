Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
March 15, 2022

Elbit Systems UK to deliver TORCH-X system to Canada

The company will supply a joint-air version of its TORCH-X based Battle Management Application (BMA).

The company will provide the TORCH-X based solution as part of the Airspace Coordination Centre Modernisation (ASCCM) Project. Credit: Elbit Systems.

Elbit Systems UK has been selected by the Canadian Department of National Defence to deliver TORCH-X Battle Management Solution for Airspace Coordination Centre Modernisation (ASCCM) Project.

According to news reports, the deal values around $8.6m.

The ASCCM project seeks a digitised information-based system for air situational awareness and improved airspace coordination and management into headquarters.

As agreed, Elbit Systems UK will provide a joint-air version of the TORCH-X based Battle Management Application (BMA).

The technology will boost situational awareness by providing a local or recognised air picture continuously to facilitate co-ordination of air assets in complex land and joint battlespace.

It will be used by Land and Joint Command in the Canadian Military Headquarters for air missions and joint-task force operations.

According to Elbit Systems, TORCH-X will leverage E-CIXTM open architecture framework that will connect existing applications and support future integrations.

Elbit Systems UK CEO Martin Fausset said: “The selection of the TORCH-X based BMA solution underlines the strength of the partnership among Five Eyes nations and highlights the quality and reliability of our multi-domain command and control systems.”

A subsidiary of Israel’s Elbit Systems, Elbit Systems UK is associated with several major defence programmes.

It has four wholly owned subsidiaries and two joint ventures in the country. Overall, it employs around 600 personnel.

Parent firm Elbit Systems received a follow-on contract in January this year to deliver additional Hermes 900 uncrewed aircraft systems (UASs) to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

