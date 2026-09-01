Elbit Systems’ SPECTRO XR. Credit: Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israeli defence company Elbit Systems announced it has signed contracts totalling approximately $270m with an undisclosed international customer for advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and targeting payloads.

The deal, scheduled for completion over up to six years, involves delivering systems from the company’s SPECTRO family of multi-spectral electro-optic ISTAR solutions.

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Under the agreements, Elbit Systems will supply multi-spectral imaging systems integrating mid-wave infrared (MWIR), visible, and short-wave infrared (SWIR) high-definition imaging channels, as well as laser designation and AI-based analytic technologies.

The company stated these features are designed to support target identification, tracking, and long-range intelligence gathering across airborne, naval, and ground platforms in varying operational conditions.

Additionally, the contracts include the provision of AMPS NG systems, part of the SPECTRO range, tailored for airborne ISR and targeting missions featuring advanced imaging channels.

The AMPS NG systems deliver long-range target acquisition, surveillance, and geolocation by integrating MWIR, visible, and SWIR sensors with advanced image processing and precise geo-pointing technology, supporting strategic ISR and targeting missions in demanding operational settings.

Elbit Systems President and CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis said: “Elbit Systems is a global leader in the field of ISR & Targeting solutions, providing modern armed forces with a comprehensive portfolio of advanced capabilities designed to address a wide range of operational requirements.

“Through our innovative technologies, we enable customers to enhance situational awareness, intelligence gathering and mission effectiveness in today’s complex operational environments.”

The identity of the client and specific details regarding operational deployment were not disclosed in the announcement.