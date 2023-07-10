ATR 72-600 MP Maritime Patrol taking off. Source: Roberto Chiartano/Shutterstock

Elbit Systems, an international defence technology company, has been awarded a lucrative $114m contract by an Asian-Pacific country to provide two long-range patrol aircraft (LRPA).

Over five years, Elbit Systems will integrate an advanced mission suite, including a comprehensive range of capabilities, into the ATR 72-600 aircraft.

The LRPA aircraft, based on the renowned ATR 72-600 platform, will be equipped with an advanced mission suite developed by Elbit Systems. This suite includes a Mission Management System, Electro-Optics, Radar, SIGINT (Signals Intelligence), Communication, and other advanced capabilities.

In May this year, Malaysia secured a contract from Leonardo to procure two ATR 72 MPA aircraft.

The integration of these technologies will enhance the aircraft’s surveillance, reconnaissance, and communication capabilities, providing the Asian-Pacific country with a tool for its long-range patrol operations.

“Elbit Systems has been supplying Special Mission Aircraft to various countries worldwide for over a decade for defence or governmental operational requirements,” said Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace.

This contract extends the range of platforms and solutions we offer our customers, leveraging vast operational experience, in-house technologies, and capabilities. We are proud to provide advanced solutions to our customers.”

Elbit Systems provides defence solutions across air, land, sea, cyber, and intelligence domains.

The delivery of the two LRPA aircraft will be executed over five years. The Asian-Pacific country will benefit from ongoing support, training, and maintenance services to optimize the performance and longevity of the aircraft and its mission suite.

In 2017, it was reported that the Philippines had re-launched their acquisition of 2 long-range patrol aircraft.

As Elbit Systems embarks on this new venture, the contract is a testament to the company’s dedication to providing technology and solutions to meet the evolving needs of defence forces worldwide.

The news of Elbit Systems securing the contract for the Asian-Pacific country’s order of two long-range patrol aircraft bodes well for Elbit Systems following the result of aerospace revenues in their Q1 report. In Elbit System’s Q1 report, aerospace revenues decreased by 10% to $420.8m in the first quarter of 2023 from $465m in the first quarter of 2022.