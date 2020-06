Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Elbit Systems has secured a contract from the Israeli Ministry of Defense (MOD) to provide operation, maintenance and logistic services for the Textron T-6 trainer aircraft fleet of the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

The $38m, five-year contract has an optional period of five additional years.

Previously, Elbit Systems has provided the IAF with operation and maintenance services for the T-6 fleet, meeting the IAF’s standards of service, availability and flight safety.

During the basic training phase of the Flight Academy course, the IAF uses T-6 aircraft fleet for cadet test flights.

The company also provides logistic services and training technologies to the M-346 trainer jet fleet and the GROB G-120A trainer jet fleet of the IAF Flight Academy.



Additionally, Elbit Systems UK’s joint venture with a subsidiary of KBR offers procurement, operations and maintenance services for three aircraft types of the UK Army Flight Academy.

Elbit Systems Aerospace Division general manager Yoram Shmuely said: “We are proud to have been trusted with the continuation of our services that support the IAF’s operational and economic objectives.

“We believe that our proven experience and strong reputation in this area position us well to cater to the needs of additional airforces as they increasingly seek to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of training operations.”

In February this year, Elbit Systems secured contracts worth around $136m to provide airborne laser Direct Infra-Red Counter Measure (DIRCM) systems to undisclosed customers in Asia-Pacific.

The company plans to perform the contracts over a four-year period to equip fleets of Airbus and Boeing aircraft with DIRCM systems.