Elbit Systems has received a contract to supply its J-MUSIC Directed Infrared Counter Measure (DIRCM) systems for the German Air Force’s Airbus A400M aircraft.

The $73m contract was awarded by Diehl Defence and involves a four-year performance period.

The DIRCM systems protect aircraft against heat-seeking ground-to-air missiles.

Elbit Systems will work with Diehl Defence and Airbus Defence and Space to integrate the J-MUSIC DIRCM systems inside the A400M defence aid support systems (DASS) protection suite.



Elbit Systems ISTAR division general manager Elad Aharonson said: “Germany is an important market for us. We are proud to be a trusted supplier of the German Armed Forces and of our continuous cooperation with Diehl Defence and Airbus Defence and Space.



“This contract award is yet another testament to the maturity of our DIRCM systems and to the high level of confidence that they provide to users.”

Meanwhile, Airbus has announced that it received a contract from Germany’s procurement agency BAAINBw to integrate and certify the J-MUSIC DIRCM system for integration inside the A400M DASS.

The company’s portfolio of DIRCM solutions includes MUSIC, J-MUSIC, C-MUSIC and Mini-MUSIC.

These systems feature advanced fibre laser technology, a high frame rate thermal camera and a mirror turret.

J-MUSIC is specifically designed to protect large aircraft, including transports, tankers, special mission platforms, and VIP jets.

The advanced solution can be installed on a range of aircraft types, in single or multi-turret configurations.

It has the ability to provide rapid response and enhanced defence against multiple and simultaneous missile threats.

The DIRCM solutions have been integrated into the Italian Air Force’s C27J, C130J and AW101 helicopter platforms. They are also in use with the Brazilian Air Force to protect the KC-390 aircraft.