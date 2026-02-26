HDTS enhances situational awareness and decision-making in low-visibility conditions. Credit: Elbit Systems via LinkedIn.

Elbit Systems has secured a contract to provide the Helmet Display and Tracking System (HDTS) for the Israeli Air Force’s (IAF) fleet of UH-60 Black Hawk (Yanshuf) helicopters.

The system will improve operational performance and flight safety, the company said in a press release on 24 February 2026.

The HDTS will supply aircrews with 3-D synthetic vision symbology (SVS), which includes real-time displays of terrain, obstacles, and flight path information.

Aircrews will be able to use this technology in environments with poor visibility such as dust, precipitation, fog, smoke, and during night operations.

The system is designed to support decision making for both approach and landing phases.

When helicopters operate in brownout conditions, HDTS’ synthetic landing zone display provides “continuous situational perception” and helps maintain “flight safety margins”, Elbit Systems said.

The technology incorporates line of sight head tracking that aligns symbology with the pilot’s view direction.

This feature enables better coordination between cockpit crew members based on mission needs and is intended to enhance teamwork while reducing the potential for error in rapidly changing conditions.

HDTS uses an open and modular design, allowing it to integrate with sensors related to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), thermal imaging, navigation, positioning, obstacle detection, and external video feeds.

The system supports safe operation in both daytime and night-time conditions as well as throughout various weather scenarios.

Elbit Systems aerospace general manager Yoram Shmuely said: “We are proud to continue our longstanding and successful cooperation with the Israeli Air Force. Elbit Systems is a global leader in helmet system technologies, supplying advanced head mounted solutions for a wide range of aircraft platforms worldwide.

“This programme further strengthens Elbit’s position as a next generation provider of integrated aircrew solutions, marking the transition from basic helmet mounted displays to a fully operational system that unites display, precise head tracking, synthetic symbology, and multi sensor integration.”