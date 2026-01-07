Elbit Systems’ DIRCM technology offers advanced layer of protection for high value airborne platform. Credit: © Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems has won new contracts with a combined value of approximately $150m to provide its Directed Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) systems to certain European nations, including NATO member states.

The contracts include equipping a range of military transport and high-value aircraft fleets with the systems.

The Israel-based defence contractor will install its DIRCM solution on the aircraft fleet of an unnamed European country, strengthening protection for key airborne platforms.

In addition, Elbit Systems received orders from European NATO members, which will see the DIRCM system supplied to their transport aircraft, targeting enhanced operational safety and survivability during strategic airlift missions.

The J-MUSIC DIRCM system, which Elbit Systems developed, is designed to protect aircraft from man-portable air-defence systems (MANPADS).

The system combines laser technology and imaging capabilities and is currently deployed on various military and commercial aircraft worldwide.

According to the company, the DIRCM technology is compatible with different types of aircraft and aims to counter evolving threats through integration across multiple platforms.

Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW general manager Oren Sabag said: “The continued trust the European and global community places in Elbit Systems’ DIRCM self-protection solutions reflects the company’s growing reputation as an innovative airborne defence technology provider, offering effective protection for aircraft and personnel against the most advanced threats.”

The latest contracts contribute to a series of recent agreements by Elbit Systems in Europe and other regions for the defence of airborne assets.

In July of last year, Airbus Defence and Space awarded Elbit Systems a $260m contract for delivery of its J-MUSIC DIRCM systems, as part of ongoing efforts to equip aircraft with advanced countermeasure technologies.