The European Interactive Sensor-Based Dynamic Defence Network (EISNET) consortium, spearheaded by Thales, is working to boost the responsiveness, resilience, and effectiveness of both new and existing Integrated Air Missile Defence (IAMD) systems across Europe.

The initiative aims to fortify the European Union against air and missile threats such as drone swarms and hypersonic missiles.

Comprising 23 partners from industry, research institutions, and universities across 12 Member States, EISNET is co-funded by the European Defence Fund alongside contributions from member states and industry.

Launched on 1 December 2024, the consortium’s objective is to establish a collaborative European framework that will standardise and consolidate both current and future IAMD systems.

EISNET’s approach includes setting common standards, crafting prototypes, and orchestrating demonstration scenarios.

The project is set to define, develop, and showcase real-time network protocols through the EISNET Architecture Framework Tool.

This tool will enable a seamless communication network between European radars, passive sensors, and command and control systems from various suppliers and nations, facilitating real-time data exchange and dynamic service integration.

By integrating diverse capabilities and accelerating communication, the project seeks to diminish command chain latency against emerging threats such as high-velocity attacks, extensive fire saturation, and stealthy adversaries.

EISNET is moving towards an open standard to ensure complete interoperability with all IAMD suppliers.

Thales Integrated Airspace-protection Systems vice-president Raphaël Desi said: “Air superiority is decisive in today’s warfare in order to protect our countries and citizens. EISNET paves the way for a new generation of Integrated Air Missile Defence.

“Together, in this Thales-led consortium, we will boost European air defence”.

This development follows Thales’s recent announcement of delivering the first batch of Laser Beam Riding MANPAD Very Short Range Air Defence Missiles and launchers, in collaboration with Bharat Dynamics Limited, to the Indian Ministry of Defence.