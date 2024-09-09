An artist’s impression of one fo the two new Egyptian Armed Forces’ C-130J Super Hercules tactical transport aircraft. Credit: Lockheed Martin.

Egypt’s Air Force have announced their decision to acquire two Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules tactical transport aircraft during the Egypt International Air Show on 5 September 2024.

According to the US defence prime, the country is now the 23rd nation to join the international gorup of Super Hercules operators.

Two of these new units will be delivered following the standard, preliminary authorisation from the US State Department given in January 2022 for as many as 12 aircraft.

At the time, the Defense Security and Cooperation Agency noted that the Foreign Military Sale would provide an airlift capability that would assist with border security, the interdiction of known terrorist elements, rapid reaction to internal security threats and humanitarian aid. Though, Egypt also intends to use the aircraft for maritime patrol missions as well as search and rescue missions in the region.

Egypt currently operates one of the world’s largest C-130H fleets – 24 units, according to GlobalData intelligence – a legacy variant of the Super Hercules that entered the market in 1965. Going further back, this family of aircraft has served as the principle airlifter for the US Armed Forces, and it has been in production since 1954.

The aircraft has a significant presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, supporting military, peacekeeping, humanitarian and natural disaster response mission requirements.

Egypt joins seven MENA operators that have chosen the C-130J as a preferred medium-sized tactical airlifter and tanker.

The improvements built into the C-130J, which entered production in 1997, have enhanced the performance of the aircraft in terms of its range, cruise ceiling time to climb, speed and airfield requirements.

The cargo bay of the C-130J has a total usable volume of more than 4,500ft³ and can accommodate loads up to 37,216lb. For example, three armoured personnel carriers, five pallets, 74 litters (stretchers), 92 equipped combat troops or 64 paratroops. The bay is equipped with cargo handling rollers, tie-down rings, stowage containers, and stowage for troop seats.

Nevertheless, a handful of previous military users have converted from the C-130J aircraft to the Airbus A400M in recent years, such as the UK Royal Air Force, which operated the Super Hercules since November 1999.