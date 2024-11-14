South Korea has requested sale of four E-7 AEW&C aircraft from the US. Credit: Republic of Korea Armed Forces/commons.wikimedia.org (Creative Commons).

The recent inclusion of the E-7 fleet is set to bolster South Korea’s ability to detect, monitor, and respond to air and missile threats from North Korea, says GlobalData.

Earlier this month, the US State Department granted a foreign military sale worth $4.92bn to South Korea for four E-7 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

Boeing is the principal contractor for this sale.

The E-7 AEW&C is a combat-proven force multiplier featuring a multiservice, interoperable, FAA-certified communications system, along with air-to-air refuelling capability, among other features.

The acquisition is expected to bolster the Republic of Korea Air Force’s (ROKAF) airspace surveillance and defence capabilities.

GlobalData Aerospace and Defense analyst Harpreet Sidhu said: “With the addition of the E-7 AEW&C aircraft, South Korea is set to build a powerful network for air surveillance and control, giving it the ability to detect and track threats across vast distances and altitudes. This is essential for detecting potential aerial aggression from North Korea.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“The deployment of E-7’s advanced radar system means that South Korea will not have to rely as heavily on ground-based radar, adding greater flexibility and resilience to its overall defence strategy by overcoming complex terrain-related challenges associated with land radars.”

GlobalData’s ‘Fleet Size Dashboard’ shows that the US has provided E-7 AEW&C systems to several Asia-Pacific (APAC) allies, including six units to Australia and three units to the UK.

The dashboard also highlights a rise in AEW&C category aircraft acquisitions across APAC, with Japan and India modernising their air surveillance capabilities.

According to GlobalData’s data, while 65% of South Korea’s fixed-wing aircraft fleet is relatively modern, with an average age below 20 years, the addition of the E-7 aircraft will further reduce the fleet’s average age.

In addition, the US Air Force (USAF) is targeting to complete a phased withdrawal of its 24 A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at Osan Air Base in South Korea by the end of next year.

This withdrawal is part of the USAF’s strategy to complete a phase of its modernisation plan in fiscal year 2025.