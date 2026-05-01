ULTRA Turbo in flight. Credit: © DZYNE.

US-based DZYNE Technologies has secured a contract to supply three ULTRA Turbo (Uncrewed Long-endurance Tactical Reconnaissance Aircraft) platforms to the US Air Force Research Laboratory’s Center for Rapid Innovation (CRI).

The multi-million-dollar contract marks a significant point in the ULTRA programme’s development toward becoming a “programme of record”, DZYNE stated.

The company won the contract after ULTRA completed its maiden flight powered by a turbocharged engine, which demonstrated the aircraft’s rapid design and integration capabilities, as well as its ability to achieve operations above 18,000 feet.

The platform offers endurance exceeding 70 hours and an upgraded satellite communication (SATCOM) system for enhanced communication, it said.

ULTRA, classified as a Group-5 uncrewed aerial system (UAS), features three days of endurance, capacity for payloads exceeding 450 pounds, and is capable of high-altitude operations.

Its mission profile includes roles in defence such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), communications relay, electronic warfare, launched effects, and maritime and border patrol.

The platform also supports civil applications including disaster response, public safety, wildfire monitoring, search and rescue, and environmental and infrastructure monitoring. It can also be employed in commercial uses such as oil and gas inspection, agriculture, maritime surveillance, and telecommunications support.

In 2024, DZYNE expanded its manufacturing capacity by opening a new 125,000ft2 facility in Irvine, California, consolidating engineering, research, and production across its UAS portfolio. This move aims to accelerate delivery and meet demand across its product lines, including ULTRA and LEAP.