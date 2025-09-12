An impression of an F-35 aircraft having fired the BriteCloud EAD system. Credit: Leonardo.

Leonardo has confirmed details of its electronic warfare (EW) systems, BriteCloud and BriteStorm, during DSEI 2025.

BriteCloud

BriteCloud is said to be the world’s first Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Expendable Active Decoy (EAD). The system protects fast-jet aircraft and their crews against a growing range of airborne and surface-based radio frequency (RF) threats.

In doing so, the EAD has a self-contained jammer – meaning the device has all the necessary components (a transmitter and power source within a single unit, ready for immediate use). Leonardo engineers designed the decoy to disrupt incoming missiles’ RF tracking systems and produce a ‘miss distance’, minimising the risk of a missile exploding on or close to the platform.

On the second day of DSEI, Michael Lea, vice president of sales for EW at Leonardo, officially confirmed that BriteCloud is indeed the United States’ extant ALQ-260(V)1 EAD.

Previously, the US Air National Guard issued a ‘fielding recommendation’ for BriteCloud 218 (2x1x8 inches) as part of a Foreign Comparative Testing programme involving American F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets.

Going forward, Lea also revealed that BriteCloud will be integrated onto the F-35 Lightning II multirole aircraft, and in the same breath, mentioned that the company has already dispensed the systems to the user. Furthermore, development is already underway to integrate the EADs onto the F-18 Super Hornet at sea.

Impression of the BriteCloud 55 concept deployed from a Typhoon aircraft. Credit: Leonardo.

“We should have a fleet wide Nato embodiment of BriteCloud onto F-35… after the US went public, we had a range of inquiries come in,” Lea confirmed.

However, the Eurofighter Typhoon will deploy a different cylindrical ‘BriteCloud 55/55T’ variant, compatible with the aircraft’s 55mm chaff and flare dispenser. The alternative 55T variant provides greater radiated power and endurance, Lea discerned, and the system is in trials with the first frontline deployment expected in 2026.

BriteStorm

Meanwhile, BriteStorm is a low size, weight, and power stand-in jammer payload, meaning the EW system operates in close proximity to enemy air defences to suppress or decieve them.

The EW jewel in the crown for the UK Royal Air Force (RAF) is StormShroud, a modular TEKEVER AR3 autonomous collaborative platform (ACP) that utilises Leonardo’s BriteStorm capability. Specialists have already trialled the capability with RAF assets and coalition aircraft. The service will reach initial operational capability within the next 12 months, Lea added.

StormShroud utilising BriteStorm capability to evade air defence detection. Credit: Leonardo.

“We very much see a force mix of ACPs working in conjunction with fourth, fifth generation aircraft… using the same underlying software architectures,” Lea remarked.

BriteStorm can act as a decoy to stimulate enemy air defences. BriteStorm can also produce obscuration and confusion techniques to deny the enemy from building up a complete air picture. “So they may decide to use an ACP with BriteStorm on as a decoy or they may decide to use it as a stand-in jamming capability in itself,” he continued.

Lea also confirmed that the future roadmap includes autonomy and cognitive EW, enabling ACPs to switch mission functions dynamically and integrate with Typhoon and F-35 operations. There is currently interest from the UK, Europe and the United States with export opportunities being pursued.

