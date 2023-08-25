The Manufacturing Hub at DSEI 2021. Credit: Clarion

Global developments and innovations in the defence manufacturing space will be showcased at the upcoming DSEI 2023 exhibition and conference, due to take place at the ExCel Centre in London from 12-15 September.

Included in the display will be examples of additive manufacturing (AM), Internet of Things (IoT), and digital design technologies, among other capabilities. A central focus of DSEI 2023 will be the capabilities of AM, which has demonstrated its potential impact on the defence industry’s approach to designing, creating, and maintaining critical infrastructure and equipment, including the alleviation of supply chain burdens.

Speaking on the event Grant Burgham, DSEI director, said that manufacturing exhibitors were expected “to take centre stage”, with a 200% increase in representation.

Within the Manufacturing Hub, two High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult centres, the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) and University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) will be demonstrating their capabilities. Sponsoring DSEI’s Manufacturing Hub, HVM Catapult is a strategic research and innovation hub for industry, commercialising the UK’s manufacturing concepts.

The MTC will be displaying components to demonstrate AM capability and other technologies that can help the sector improve frontline equipment availability, according to show organisers Clarion.

Meanwhile, the AMRC will showcase its ‘MediTel’ robot, a remotely operated robotic system designed to provide medical triage to patients on the battlefield using virtual reality technology.

DSEI 2023: Joint Zone

Elsewhere, DSEI 2023 will also feature a Joint Zone, where defence innovations across the domains will be highlighted to visitors. Lead and development times are of a particular focus for services, with a greater emphasis for capability evolution at the point of relevance, often harnessing existing commercially available technologies.

To this end, the Joint Zone will host companies not only from the defence sector but also from broader industry, with Motorola Solutions showcasing its IoT ecosystem that can tap into existing equipment and provide a central platform unifying voice, data, video and analytics, among others.

Army Technology’s digital magazine offering, Global Defence Technology, is the Land Zone media partner at DSEI 2023.