India’s first indigenous expendable turbojet engine of 350kg thrust class. Credit: India Ministry of Defence.

India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced the successful development and delivery of the country’s first indigenous expendable turbo jet engine in the 350kg thrust class, in collaboration with Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering.

The MoD revealed the development on 23 July 2026, describing it as a “landmark achievement” for India’s defence industrial sector.

The turbojet engine, designed by Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), was manufactured and assembled by Azad Engineering.

The engine was officially handed over to DRDO on 22 July, the Ministry stated, marking the culmination of several years of engineering and industrial partnership.

A statement from the ministry presented via its official X (formerly Twitter) said: “DRDO’s GTRE has successfully developed India’s first indigenous Expendable Turbo Jet Engine in the 350kg thrust class.”

The turbojet engine was delivered to DRDO aeronautical systems, distinguished scientist and director general Dr K Rajalakshmi Menon and GTRE director and outstanding scientist Dr SV Ramanamurty.

The MoD described the process as a demonstration of the increasing technological capabilities within India’s defence sector, a field mastered by only a small number of countries due to its complexity and advanced manufacturing requirements.

While the Ministry has not disclosed specific operational uses for the new engine, the Times of India has reported that expendable turbojet engines of this class are suitable for powering naval anti-ship missiles, medium-range anti-drone systems, various uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as air-to-air and air-to-surface missile platforms.